Warner and Kaine announce $46 million to support Helene recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $46,670,000 in federal funding to support disaster recovery efforts in Virginia following Hurricane Helene. The funding, which the senators pushed for, was part of the disaster relief package that passed to fund the government. The funding is allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program, which provides flexible funding to support long-term recovery efforts in impacted communities, including restoration of public infrastructure, homes, and businesses, and funding for job training, workforce development, and loans and grants to support economic revitalization and local businesses.

“We’ve both visited Southwest Virginia in the wake of Hurricane Helene to hear directly from those impacted

by the storm—and rebuilding those communities remains a top priority,” said the senators. “We were glad to secure these resources in the end-of-year package because this flexible funding is going to be critical to helping communities rebuild where it’s most needed. We will continue to support individuals across Southwest Virginia as they build back their homes, businesses, and communities.”

Warner and Kaine have been vocal advocates for significant federal resources to support Virginia’s recovery from Hurricane Helene and both met with Virginians impacted by Hurricane Helene in Southwest Virginia to tour damage and discuss federal support. They voted to pass short-term government funding legislation that included $110 billion in disaster relief for communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton after repeatedly urging Congress to act. Last October, the senators successfully urged the Biden Administration to submit a supplemental funding request to cover the costs associated with Hurricanes Helene and Milton and successfully secured robust disaster relief funding for public lands and federal lands in Southwest Virginia.