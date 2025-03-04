Warner, Kaine vote to block bill that would have prevented biological males from participating in women’s sports

Sen. Mark Warner
Tim Kaine
Sen. Tim Kaine

Staff Report

Virginia’s two Democratic U.S. Senators – Mark Warner and Tim Kaine – voted Monday to block a bill that would have prevented biological males from participating in women’s sports from reaching the Senate floor.

Forty-three Democrats and two independents voted against the bill, while 51 Republicans voted for it.  Four senators – two Republicans and two Democrats – didn’t vote.

The bill needed 60 votes in favor to bring the issue to the floor for debate and a final vote.

If approved, the bill would have codified into U.S. law President Donald Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order denying federal funding to schools that allow transgender-identifying male athletes to compete against females.

The bill had previously passed the House of Representatives.

 