Warner, Kaine vote to block bill that would have prevented biological males from participating in women’s sports

Virginia’s two Democratic U.S. Senators – Mark Warner and Tim Kaine – voted Monday to block a bill that would have prevented biological males from participating in women’s sports from reaching the Senate floor.

Forty-three Democrats and two independents voted against the bill, while 51 Republicans voted for it. Four senators – two Republicans and two Democrats – didn’t vote.

The bill needed 60 votes in favor to bring the issue to the floor for debate and a final vote.

If approved, the bill would have codified into U.S. law President Donald Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order denying federal funding to schools that allow transgender-identifying male athletes to compete against females.

The bill had previously passed the House of Representatives.