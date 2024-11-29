Weekly ACC Basketball Report

Static Links for 2024-25 Season

ACC Release

2024-25 ACC Media Guide

ACC Statistics

ACC Team-By Team Statistics

ACC Men’s Basketball Quick Hits

• Three ACC have captured MTE titles this week: Boston College (Cayman Islands Classic), Clemson (Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Calif.) and SMU (Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif.).

• Louisville will play for the Battle 4 Atlantis crown on Friday after wins over No. 14 Indiana and West Virginia.

• Duke (No. 11 AP/10 USA Today), North Carolina (No. 12 AP/11 USA Today) and Pitt (No. 25 USA Today) and are ranked in the latest national polls.

• Duke freshman G/F Cooper Flagg was named one of the USBWA’s five National Players of the Week this week.

• The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge is next week, Tuesday-Wednesday,Dec. 3-4. The event features 16 games, with each league hosting eight contests.

• Following a vote of the league’s media, Duke was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 ACC Championship. The Blue Devils were followed in the poll by UNC, Wake Forest, Clemson and Virginia.

• Three members of the 2024 All-ACC Team are back for the 2024-25 season: UNC’s RJ Davis and Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis (first team) and Notre Dame’s Markus Burton (third team). Three honorable mention honorees return: Jamir Watkins (FSU), Ian Schieffelin (Clemson) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (NC State).

• The ACC returns four of its 2024 season award winners: Davis (Player of Year), Burton (Rookie of Year), Schieffelin (Most Improved) and Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett (Sixth Man of Year).

• Davis is the first ACC Player of the Year to return since 2009, when 2008 ACC Player of the Year Tyler Hansbrough came back for his fourth and final season.

• Davis was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Cooper Flagg was tabbed Preseason Rookie of the Year.

• Davis was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-ACC First Team and was joined by Flagg, Sallis, Burton and Miami’s Nijel Pack.

• Davis and Flagg also were named Preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press. Davis and Flagg were tabbed First-Team All-Americans by the Sporting News, while Sallis was a third-team pick.

• The conference welcomes seven of the nation’s top 26 recruiting classes in 2024, per 247Sports: No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 UNC, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 21 FSU, No. 25 Clemson and No. 26 Notre Dame.

• The ACC boasts seven of the top 15 freshmen in the country, per 247Sports: No. 1 Cooper Flagg, Duke; No. 6 Khaman Maluach, Duke; No. 7 Jalil Bethea, Miami; No. 8 Ian Jackson, UNC; No. 11 Drake Powell, UNC; No. 13 Donnie Freeman, Syracuse; and No. 14 Isaiah Evans, Duke.

• Four ACC head coaches are in their first seasons at the helm of their programs: Pat Kelsey (Louisville), Andy Enfield (SMU), Kyle Smith (Stanford) and Ron Sanchez (Virginia – interim).

• Miami’s Jim Larrañaga (sixth, 743), Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (13th, 628), Clemson’s Brad Brownell (34th, 439) and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young (41st, 394) rank among the active national leaders in wins as a head coach.

• For the sixth straight season, the ACC will play a 20-game conference schedule. League play begins on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, November 29

Dartmouth at Boston College | ACCNX | Noon

Minnesota vs Wake Forest | ESPN2 | 1 PM

ESPN Invitational, Kissimmee, Fla.

No. RV/25 Pitt at Ohio State | Peacock | 2:30 PM

BYU vs NC State | FOX | 3:30 PM

Rady Children’s Invitational, San Diego, Calif.

Holy Cross at Virginia | ACCNX | 4 PM

Oklahoma vs Louisville | ESPN | 5:30 PM

Battle 4 Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Seattle at No. 11/10 Duke | ACCN | 7 PM

Florida A&M at Clemson | ACCNX | 7 PM

Saturday, November 30

Notre Dame vs No. 21/19 Creighton | truTV | 1 PM

Players Era Festival, Las Vegas, Nev.

Central Arkansas at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 1 PM

Charleston Southern at Miami | ACCNX | 2 PM

Cal Poly at Stanford | ACCNX | 10 PM

Tuesday, December 3

Alabama State at SMU | ACCNX | 8 PM

Utah Valley at Stanford | ACCNX | 10 PM

2024 SEC/ACC Challenge

Tuesday, December 3

Arkansas at Miami | ESPN2 | 7 PM

Notre Dame at Georgia | ESPNU | 7 PM

South Carolina at Boston College | ACCN | 7 PM

California at Missouri | SECN | 7 PM

Syracuse at Tennessee | ESPN | 7:30 PM

Wake Forest at Texas A&M | ESPN2 | 9 PM

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma | ESPNU | 9 PM

Ole Miss at Louisville | ACCN | 9 PM

Florida State at LSU | SECN | 9 PM

Kentucky at Clemson | ESPN | 9:30 PM

2024 SEC/ACC Challenge

Wednesday, December 4

Alabama at North Carolina | ESPN | 7:15 PM

Virginia at Florida | ESPN2 | 7:15 PM

Auburn at Duke | ESPN | 9:15 PM

Texas at NC State | ESPN2 | 9:15 PM

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 9:15 PM

Pitt at Mississippi State | SECN | 9:15 PM

All times Eastern; Rankings: AP/USA Today