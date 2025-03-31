WEEKLY REPORT: Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, and Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND —From March 20 to March 27, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND —From March 20 to March 27, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 19 firearms were recovered, valued at $14,000.

Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 91.7 pounds, along with 76 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $2,691,959.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 9.77 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 0.25 ounces

Marijuana: 8.50 pounds

Methamphetamine: 66.35 pounds

Oxycontin Pills: 12

Fentanyl Pills: 64

Explosive Devices Seized:

One explosive device was safely seized and neutralized.

Gaming Enforcement:

8 gaming-related tips received (1,400 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

12 new human trafficking tips received (779 total to date).

Cases investigated or currently under investigation:198

Individual investigative activities: 2,602

Victims identified and offered services: 62

The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.