Wilderness Road Museum Competes in the Top 10 Artifacts Competitio

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Citizens of Pulaski County have an opportunity to once again help designate Pulaski as an historic place of importance.

The Wilderness Road Museum, located in Newbern is one of three selected locations in the New River Valley to participate in the Virginia Association of Museums’ (VAM) Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program.

This campaign, designed to create awareness of the importance of preserving historic artifacts throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, began February 11th and will end at 11:59 p.m. on February 28th. It highlights the rich and diverse history of Southwest Virginia through an artifact that tells a powerful story.

The Wilderness Road Museum has submitted Henry Hance’s Tax Book, Montgomery County (1809) which includes accounts for anyone who owed taxes.

From February 11–28 (by 11:59 PM EST), an online voting competition will determine the People’s Choice Award winner. The artifact with the most votes will receive a $1,000 grant for its conservation and preservation. The public can vote once a day during the competition to promote their choice from the Top 10 Endangered Artifacts.

April Martin serves as the Education Director at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum and as the Museum and Coordinator at the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski. Martin encourages Pulaski County people to vote for the Hance Tax Book stating,

“This particular artifact (Henry Hance’s Tax Book) has many ties to families in Southwest Virginia and beyond. It’s important to people looking back at their ancestors in a legal document, especially during this period of American history. It is a geneological gem for understanding how the sons and daughters, growing up during the American Revolution, were living during this amazing period of growth in America.”

Hance’s Tax Book, Montgomery County (1809) includes accounts for anyone who owed taxes. It’s a wealth of information and gives an intriguing glimpse into the lives of locals and property owners during the early days of the founding of Newbern. Henry Hance was the Sheriff in charge of compiling and assessing taxes for Montgomery County which, at that time, included all of modern-day Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski Counties. The Hance family was instrumental in establishing the town and early commerce in Newbern and the discovery of Hance’s Tax Book makes this artifact important for anyone with local family roots in our community.

The two other museums submitting historic artifacts are Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum.

The Christiansburg Institute submitted a Photograph of the Marshall Family (c. 1905). The damaged photograph provides one of the few surviving images of Charles L. Marshall, a pivotal figure in the history of African American education in the state of Virginia.

Jenny Nehrt, Curator for the Christiansburg Institute believes the Marshall Family Photograph provides one of the few surviving images of Charles L. Marshall, who was a pivital figure in the history of African American education in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“The Marshall Family Photograph, taken circa 1905, is a rare record of Charles and Nellie (Griffin) Marshall and their family. In 1896, educator and civil rights leader Booker T. Washington appointed Charles Marshall as principal, tasking him with transforming the school into a ‘smaller, yet no less perfect’ version of Tuskegee Institute. Drawing on their Tuskegee training, the Marshalls built Christiansburg Industrial Institute into a thriving literary and industrial school serving students from Southwest Virginia and beyond. This photograph of the Marshalls preserves their legacy of dedication and sacrifice, ensuring future generations recognize their pivotal role in history,” stated Nehrt.

The other submission is from the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, which is for the Baby Galt Wicker Basket (1903). Edith Bolling Galt Wilson’s only child slept a few short days in this basket before his death. The basket is a reminder of an impressive woman whose life was marred by tragedy.

Farron Smith, Founder of the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum in Wytheville, believes it is important to preserve this precious item from First Lady Mrs. Wilson’s past. “Edith gave birth to a baby boy who lived only two days. Very little related to his birth now exists. All that remains is a basket used to hold a baby blanket and clothing, each item a testament to a life cut much too short. Today, Edith Bolling Wilson is widely regarded as a forward-thinking woman for her era, but she was also a mother and a wife. Preserving this basket would serve as a reminder of Edith’s humanity,” explained Smith.

Following the voting competition, the Selection Committee will bestow one conservation/preservation award in the amount of $1,000 to the item deemed most deserving. The remaining eight organizations will receive awards in the amount of $250 for conservation and/or for use of professional development training.

All Top 10 Honorees will be recognized at the 2025 VAM Annual Conference and Award Luncheon held this year in Blacksburg from March 15th to 18th.

April Martin says if you love local history, you are encouraged to vote online for the Wilderness Road Museum’s artifact submission: Henry Hance’s Tax Book at: https://www.vamuseums.org/vote-for-vas-top-10-endangered-artifacts