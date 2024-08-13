William Alvin “Bill Boy” Albert
William Alvin “Bill Boy” Albert, age 73 of Dublin passed away Monday, August 12, 2024 at his home. Born December 3, 1950 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of the late James Clifford Albert & Wanda Mullins Albert. He was also preceded in death by his brother June Bug Albert, and son-in-law Rodney Cecil.
Bill Boy is survived by his
Children – Tonya (Patrick) Shelton – Hiwassee, Chastity Albert – Dublin, Dakota Albert – Dublin
Special Nephew – Michael Albert
Stepsons – Steve White and Michael White
11 Grandchildren 7 Great Grandchildren
Sister – Renna (Fred) Albert Caldwell – Delray Beach, FL
Fiance – Tammy Branscome (daughter – Amber and son – Shawn Branscome)
Special Friends – Stevie Brookman, Kenny Montgomery and Steve Duncan
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, August 16, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Mike Bonds officiating. A private interment will follow at the Sifford Cemetery, Parrott.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.