William “Bill” Allen Bell, age 85 of Dublin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born on September 21, 1939 in Bluefield, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Clara Mae Spracher, and the late Claude Irvin Bell. “Bill” was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served aboard naval submarine. He also retired as a quality control operator at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 ½ years, Shelby Rose Bell of Dublin: his son; Christopher Allen Bell of Pulaski: his daughter; Belinda Bell (Adair) White of Pulaski. Also survived by his two grandchildren: Cody Allen Bell and Mariah Brook White: two bonus-granddaughters; Tiffany Hughett and Pattie Adair Nuckles: special friends; Frank Cecil, Ernie Moore, Don Hagee and Ronnie Chambers, along with Bill’s cat named Tux.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Terri Sternberg officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery with military honors.

Flowers will be appreciated, but for those who wish, they may make memorial contributions in Bill’s name to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter 80 Dublin Park Road Dublin, Virginia 24084, Dublin, Va. 24084, or to the charity of your choice.

