William Cecil Jones Sr., 80, of Pulaski passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Bill passed away peacefully at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax with his family by his side. Bill was born on August 4, 1943, to Robert Emory and Margaret Evelyn Jones who preceded him in death with his brothers, Clarence Emory and James Clifford. Also preceding him in death is a son, William Cecil Jones Jr.

Bill loved his family, his community, and his country. He served in the United States Army and fought for our freedom in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Christ Fellowship Church in Pulaski.

Left to cherish his memory and to carry on his legacy is his loving and caring daughter, Karen Jones and his brother, Jerry Dale (Doris) Jones.

He was also blessed with grandchildren, Jason Jones, Kirstin Jones, Adrian (known as Adi), and Joshua Jones. Great grandchildren, Connor Jones, Caylee Brickhouse and Emma Brickhouse. Bill also left behind a caring daughter in law, Tonya McFall Jones.

A memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, in the chapel of Norris Stevens Funeral Home beginning at eleven o’clock with Pastor Tom Underwood of the Christ Fellowship Church officiating. Family will meet and greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with full pomp and military honors.

