William Clyde Chinault, age 92 passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 8, 1931 in Draper, he was the son of the late Howard & Margaret Rupe Chinault. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who passed five days prior on February 14, 2024, Louise Akers Chinault, and brother, Rev. Earnest Chinault.

He was a member of Thornspring United Methodist Church. He was employed by Coleman and Pulaski Furniture. Clyde was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.

Clyde is survived by his

Daughters – Patricia “Patty” (Glenn) Langford – Salisbury, NC, Pamela “Pam” Chinault – Christiansburg, VA

Grandchildren – Thomas, Andrew, and Matthew Langford

Brothers – Bill (Hallie) Chinault – Bristol, VA, John Chinault – Pulaski

Sister – Nancy Palmer – Draper

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Thornspring United Methodist Church, Dublin with Pastor Teresa Tolbert officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thornspring United Methodist Church, 5670 Thornspring Church Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084. A special thanks to the staff at Highland Ridge Rehab and Intrepid Hospice for their loving care.

To sign Clyde’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.