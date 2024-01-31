July 8, 1938

January 29, 2024

William Douglas “Doug” McPeake, 85, of Radford, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024. Doug spent 19 years as an inspector with the State Highway Department as well as owning and operating Dandy Discount and Rustic Village Mobile Home Park. In his earlier years, he enjoyed racing boats which led to a love of being at Claytor Lake, as well as car racing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Juanita McPeake.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sylvia “Sibby” McPeake; Sons, Timothy McPeake (Janet) and Jeffrey McPeake; Grandchildren, Zachary McPeake (Lindsay), Lauren McPeake, Erin McPeake (Tyler) and Carlie McPeake; Great Grandchildren, Isaiah and Ivy McPeake; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024, at the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church in Fairlawn. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Allison Unroe officiating. Interment with full military honors will be at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church, 6900 Pulaski Ave., Fairlawn, Va. 24141.

The McPeake family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com