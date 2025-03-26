William Edward Padden passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the age of 77. He was born in Boston, MA to the late James F Padden and Frances L (Kennedy) Padden. Bill lived a full and rich life with his beloved wife, Susan, for 56 years, and children Jennifer and Christopher. He was devoted to his four beautiful grandchildren, Keenan, Kate, Lila, and Jackson, enjoying their many sports activities and hobbies and the important celebrations, always traveling with Susan from southern states for these events. He wouldn’t miss them! Bill was commissioned on the USS Hornet for his four years of service after enlisting in the US Navy in 1966. The Hornet was the primary recovery vessel for Apollo 11 and 12 moon missions. The crew of the Hornet, the Press, and President Nixon welcomed the astronauts home, aboard the Hornet from Apollo 11 mission on July 24, 1969. Bill had the privilege of being part of the team that offloaded moon artifacts into the quarantine trailer. Bill considered serving in the Navy to be an honor and a privilege. Bill was very proud of his 41 year career at Mack Trucks/ Volvo Trucks, Inc. He loved his work, the challenges, and most of all the people he met daily. Bill was well respected by all at Mack Allentown, Mack Winnsboro, SC, and Volvo Trucks, Dublin, VA. He retired in 2015. Bill is survived by his wife Susan (Vaughan) Padden, sister, Carol (Greg) Kolasa, daughter Jennifer (Dale) Dickson, son Christopher (Megan) Padden, and grandchildren, Keenan, Kathryn, Lila, and Jackson.

Graveside service will be private by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, Bethlehem, PA or St James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg, PA 18036.