William ”Eric” Farmer, age 33 of Hiwassee passed away Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 17, 1991 in Pulaski, he is the son of Willis Joe Farmer & Linda Sue Atwood Farmer. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Frances Louise Atwood, sister, Leslie Ann Sadler, nephew, Christopher Riggs and Aunt, Sandra Gravley.

Eric was an organ donor so he could help others

Eric is survived by his

Parents – Willis Joe Farmer & Linda Sue Atwood Farmer – Hiwassee

Brothers – Robert Thomas (Stephanie) Willard – California, Matthew Farmer (Gary Wolfe) – Blacksburg, Michael (Alice) Sadler – Pulaski, Doulgas (Ivan) Porterfield – Pulaski

Several Aunts and Uncles

Nephews – Dekota and Julian

Nieces – Justice & Nevaeh

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Joey Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Wednesday evening May 29, 2024 at the Funeral Home. To sign Eric’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.