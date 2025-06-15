William Louis Newman, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born July 2, 1948 in Tazewell, Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry Louis Newman and Oma Bell Brooks Newman.

Services will be private at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank Lewis-Gale (Pulaski) staff and Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.