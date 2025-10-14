William Terry McCraw, 87, of Radford Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2025.

A beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Terry or “Turk” as he was known to many lived a full and meaningful life marked by quiet strength, generosity, and deep devotion to his church, family and community.

Born in Radford in 1938, “Turk” built a life grounded in hard work, integrity, and faith. He was a founding member of the Fairlawn Church of God where he sang with the gospel group the Soul Lifters, played the organ and taught Sunday school for many years.

After a stint in the Navy he returned to the New River Valley and pursued a career as a Real Estate Investor, Broker, Auctioneer, and Appraiser. Over the next 50+ years he provided Real Estate and Auction services to the New River Valley via the company he founded, McCraw Real Estate. Turk was an active member of the NRV Real Estate Board serving in a variety of positions.

Those who knew him knew he had a penchant for adrenaline generating activities including having his private pilots license and being an avid motorcyclist.

Turk was known for his kind heart, sharp wit, steady guidance, love of nature and storytelling. He was happiest when fishing or hunting, sharing stories, lending a helping hand, or simply enjoying the comfort of home surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his three sons, Ricky J. McCraw (Donna), Terry S. McCraw (Kristi) and Mark A. McCraw. Grandchildren, Richard C. McCraw (Alexandra), and Braxton J. McCraw (Lacey), and one great grandchild, Riker T. McCraw plus a plethora of cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss him dearly and carry his memory forward with love and gratitude.

He was preceded in death by his wife Connie McCraw, parents (William T. and Mabel McCraw) and three siblings (James McCraw, Patsy McCraw Hamblin, and Virginia McCraw Wilson Edmonds.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Fairlawn Church of God. A memorial service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private in West View Cemetery in Radford.

The McCraw family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.