Willis Joe Farmer, age 83 of Hiwassee passed away Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 5, 1941 in Marion, Virginia he was the son of the late Gaither & Angie Farmer. He was also preceded in death by his son William “Eric” Farmer, daughter Leslie Riggs, brothers Stacey Lee Farmer, Talmage Farmer and grandson Christopher Riggs.

He is survived by his

Wife – Linda Sue Atwood Farmer – Hiwassee

Sons – Matthew Farmer – Hiwassee, Michael (Alice) Sadler – Pulaski, Douglas (Ivan) Porterfield – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Dekota Sadler, Justice Sadler, Julian Riggs and Nevaeh Bevil

Great Grandchildren – Emilie Sadler, Laela Sadler, Bralyn Wade

Brother – Robert Earl Farmer & daughter Laura Johnson and children, Ivy & George

Nephew – Michael (Tina) Farmer & family

Sister-in-law- Shirley Frances Farmer

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Joey Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday evening June 19, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.