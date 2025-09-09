Wilson Fairchild in concert at NRCC September 27

Country music duo and sons of the Statler Brothers, Wilson Fairchild, will perform Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. Reserved seating tickets are $42 in advance and available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/concerts. Reserved tickets are $45 at the door. General seating tickets are $32 in advance and available online or in-person at the NRCC Business Office, 23 Godbey Hall, Dublin (cash and checks only for in-person sales). General seating tickets will be $35 at the door.

Sons of Harold Reid and Don Reid of the Legendary Statler Brothers, cousins Wil & Langdon Reid formed Wilson Fairchild. Wil and Langdon are highly acclaimed songwriters. They both have been writing songs since their teenage years. Along with recording their own music, such artists as the Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent have recorded their songs, as well. Their songwriting gamut spans through the Country, Bluegrass and Gospel genres.

Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. The concert is part of the NRCC 2025-2026 Concert Series and in partnership with the Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, Inc. The show is a fundraiser for Radford City Schools. For more information about this concert, visit www.nr.edu/concerts. Questions may be directed to Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625. NRCC is a Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, affiliated venue.