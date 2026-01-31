Winter storm traffic update

The second winter storm is impacting areas of the commonwealth, particularly in the southern regions. Drivers should remain cautious and stay off affected roadways today and Sunday as much as possible.

VDOT is in the process of clearing primary, secondary, and subdivision roads. Icy roads from last weekend’s storm are still causing hazardous travel.

If you must drive, clear vehicles of all ice and snow prior to getting on the roadways and give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs.

Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists.

As of 5 PM, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, for the duration of the storm (beginning Friday morning), Virginia State Police has responded to 171 total crashes, 18 of which had injuries. Not all crashes are storm-related.

Breakdown by Division:

Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 17 crashes, one with injuries, one fatal (NOT storm-related)

Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 13 crashes, three with injuries

Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 18 crashes, three with injuries

Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 28 crashes, one with injuries

Division 5 (Hampton Roads) –25 crashes, two with injuries, one fatal

Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 43 crashes, three with injuries

Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 27 crashes, five with injuries