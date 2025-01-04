Winter storm warning in effect noon Sunday to 7 p.m. EST Monday

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to four tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina; central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause scattered and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.