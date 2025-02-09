Winter storm watch in effect for area

Winter storm watch in effect for area...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
  accumulations of 1 to 6 inches and ice accumulations around three
  tenths of an inch possible. Some light sleet accumulations as well.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia,
  and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause
  power outages. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
  the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning
  and evening commutes.