Winter storm watch in effect for area

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 6 inches and ice accumulations around three
tenths of an inch possible. Some light sleet accumulations as well.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia,
and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause
power outages. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning
and evening commutes.
February 9, 2025 @ 9:20 pm
knowing this i hope the salt trucks are ready to go out tomorrow evening and start treating the roads instead of waiting until they are covered and slick.