Winter storm watch in effect for area

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches and ice accumulations around three tenths of an inch possible. Some light sleet accumulations as well. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.