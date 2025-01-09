Winter weather advisory issued for our area

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to light snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.