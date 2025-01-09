Winter weather advisory issued for our area

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to light snow is expected. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest, and west
central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.