...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Pulaski, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind Chills will be in the teens and 20s by Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

