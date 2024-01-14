Menu

Winter Weather Advisory

national weather service...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
  inches.

* WHERE...Pulaski, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind Chills will be in the teens and 20s
  by Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

