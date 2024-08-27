Work on Randolph Park pool to start in Sept.

The rebuild of the Randolph Park pool house, and the opening of the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, continues to advance.

The Pulaski County Administrative Team, and Board of Supervisors, have successfully finalized the design of a new and modernized Evelyn Alexander Waterpark building. The design includes enhancements such as year-round restroom availability, multipurpose space for youth camps and summer programming, and easier waterpark access for patrons.

Contractors will begin preliminary work in September, 2024 with a target completion date of Memorial Day, 2025. During this time, patrons can expect to experience a partial parking lot closure as contractors, heavy machinery, and dumpsters are utilized to advance the project. Our community will continue to enjoy full access to tennis/pickleball courts during this time and can expect a limited amount of available parking in front of the courts. We ask that Randolph Park visitors support this project by continuing to refrain from accessing the waterpark facilities and designated closed parking areas.

Additionally, we continue to make important upgrades to the 240,000-gallon community pool including the demolition of the existing plaster within the pool’s interior. Contractors will finalize this demolition and repair project during the fall months with a new replaster application occurring in Spring, 2025. This will ensure the longevity of the pool for many years to come. Additionally, upon reopening of the facility, patrons can expect to enjoy improved waterpark toys, updated tiles and swimming lanes, and new shade features.

Randolph Park remains open for general recreation including youth sports, community events, shelter reservations, and usage of playground, fitness court, disc golf, and basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts.

Questions should be directed to Pulaski County Parks and Recreation by calling 540.994.2587 or emailing sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org