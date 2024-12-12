Wreath laying event set for Saturday at veterans cemetery

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Virginia’s three state veteran cemeteries, including the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

December 14 is National Wreaths Across America Day, a day dedicated to honoring those who serve, remembering the fallen, and teaching the value of freedom to the next generation.

At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners.

Parking is available at Dublin Park directly across from the cemetery with shuttle bus service to the cemetery beginning at 11:30 a.m. There is also a new staircase constructed for easy walking access from the park. Accessible parking will be available at the cemetery on a first-come first-served basis.

The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music at the event. At the conclusion of the programs, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite.

Master of Ceremonies for the event in Dublin is Capt. Gary Powers (U.S. Navy, Ret.)

Keynote speaker is Del. Jason Ballard, R-42nd House District.

Welcome remarks will be by Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens with the invocation by Melissa Webb.

The event will also feature the Virginia State Police Color Guard and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Rifle Team; the Virginia National Guard 29th Division Band and Bagpiper Andrew Shields Meeks.

Representatives of all military service branches and veteran-service organizations will also be on hand.

“It is an honor to recognize the thousands of veterans laid to rest at the Commonwealth’s three state cemeteries this holiday season at our annual wreath laying ceremonies,” said DVS Commissioner Chuck Zingler. “This would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers and donors who make this special observance come to fruition across the Commonwealth year over year.”

The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January.

For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries at 855-4VA-VETS (855-482-8387).