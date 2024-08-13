Y, schools rewarding scholarship, attendance

The Pulaski County YMCA in partnership with the Pulaski County School System will offer Pulaski Middle School and Pulaski High School students the opportunity for individual memberships in the Y for a reduced rate or free of charge.

In keeping with our shared goals for both high academic achievement and regular school attendance, the Y will, for the 24/25 school year, offer a free individual youth membership to any PCMS or PCHS student who attains a 3.00 GPA or is named to the A/B Honor Roll and is absent from school less than 4 days in the preceding 9-week grading period. Additionally, any student that achieves one of those goals but not the other will receive a 50% discount for an individual youth membership making the cost of that only $15.00 per month.

YMCA of Pulaski CEO Dave Adkins stated “This is another step in our on-going partnership with Pulaski County Schools. The job of ensuring a vibrant community populated by well-educated professionals with a strong work ethic starts now. We are proud to work with our strategic partners in efforts to achieve such a goal.”

Pulaski County District School Superintendent Robert Graham said, “PCPS is grateful for this innovative partnership with the YMCA and greatly appreciate Mr. Adkins’ leadership in helping provide this type of support for our secondary students. We certainly feel that the incentives offered in this program will help and improve increases in students’ grade point averages and school attendance. Thank-you YMCA and Mr. Adkins for helping make a positive impact on the students in our wonderful school division!”

“Over the coming weeks and months our CEO and members of the Board of Directors will be reaching out to area businesses to ask for your help in making programs such as this possible” said YMCA Board President, Gary L Hash II. “We know that many others share our passion for making our youth the best they can be and will be excited to have an opportunity to help.”

This initiative begins immediately and will be measured for each 9-week grading period. A student’s status for qualification must be maintained to retain the discounted rates. The YMCA and area principals will be collaborating soon on ways we can reward elementary school students who have similar accomplishments.