YMCA to host Senior Health, Fitness Event

The Pulaski YMCA is hosting a new event aimed at helping seniors stay active and engaged. The 2024 Senior Health and Fitness Day will join partners from across the town and county provide resources, live demonstrations, and FREE screenings.

The event is happening May 30, 2024, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Pulaski County YMCA.

“It’s important to us at the YMCA to continue serving people of all ages, including our seniors. This event will provide meaningful resources, offer opportunities for exercise that fit their needs, and serve as a safe place for seniors to ask questions. Whether it be future planning or improving current quality of life – this event has something for everyone,” said Pulaski County YMCA CEO Dave Adkins.

Vendors include the Pulaski Senior Center, Nutritionist Chandra Taylor, Southwest Podiatry, New River Office on Aging, Wythe Eye Associates, LewisGale Cancer Center, Revolution Hearing, RVAC Life and Retirement, The Whole You, NRCC, Alice Cook, Pulaski Police Dept., Pulaski Fire Dept., Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Library, Wythe Hospice, Martin’s Pharmacy, and Pulaski Transit.

For more information, call Carol Frear at 540-980-3671.