Youngkin orders flags be flown at half-staff

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of James Earl ‘Jimmy’ Carter Jr., 39th President of the United States. We honor his commitment to the Nation, love for his wife Rosalynn, and service to his country in the United State Armed Forces.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff for 30 days from the day of his death to conclude on January 28, 2025.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of December, 2024.

Sincerely,