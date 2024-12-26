Youngkin Announces 81 Special Events & Festivals to Receive Public-Private Marketing Funds to Drive Visitation in 2025

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that more than $812,139 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 81 special events and festivals as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC)’s Special Events & Festivals Sponsorship Program (SEF). This funding program is designed to leverage local marketing and event production dollars with matching state funds to increase overnight visitation, improve the visitor experience, and increase traveler spending at Virginia special events and festivals. This funding cycle, local partners will commit more than $4.8 million in private-public sector funds to match the VTC funding, providing more than $5.62 million in new marketing and event production activity focused on increasing overnight visitation to Virginia in 2025. The funding will be awarded to 81 special events and festivals, ultimately impacting 324 combined partners. “Special events and festivals are vital to Virginia’s thriving visitor economy, supporting our musicians, artisans, hotels, and restaurants. This year’s grant recipients have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to growing their event footprint, increasing visitation, and enhancing the visitor experience in 2025,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By leveraging these funds, we aim to attract even more visitors, showcase the unique charm of our communities, and reinforce Virginia’s reputation as a premier destination for memorable events and festivals.” The VTC Special Events & Festivals Sponsorship Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing and event production dollars to stimulate overnight visitation through new tourism marketing and event expansion partnerships. The program also extends the Virginia is for Lovers brand to drive special event and festival visitation. Each Go Virginia region is limited to 20% of available funds creating a matrix of sponsored special events and festivals statewide. Using the hub and spoke tourism model to create multi-day itineraries, four Virginia entities partner financially to apply for funding. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, destination marketing organizations, restaurants, museums, attractions, and other tourism-related businesses. With the special event or festival as the main lure, the program is designed to encourage visitors to extend their stay to experience Virginia Main Streets, boutique shopping, unique restaurants, and historic sites creating significant economic impact driven by the special event or festival. “Virginia’s special event and festival industry is an incredible tourism driver, and these programs combined have a projected attendance of over 2 million visitors,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These special events and festivals are scheduled throughout 2025 and will help support the hospitality workforce at all career levels by inducing tourism demand and increasing overnight visitation.” VTC will have additional grant and sponsorship rounds opening throughout 2025. Organizations and businesses that are interested in applying may visit vatc.org/grants for more information. A full list of funding recipients for this grant round can be found here. Out-of-state visitors and Virginians alike are encouraged to visit www.virginia.org to start travel planning for these special events and festivals in the New Year.