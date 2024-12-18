Youngkin Announces, “Keep Virginia Winning” Budget to Deliver on Critical Investments and Expand Tax Relief for Hardworking Virginians

“Today, I am proud to present the “Keep Virginia Winning” budget – a bold plan that builds on our critical investments and historic tax relief for hardworking families because the results are clear: what we’re doing is working, and Virginia is roaring,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are now among the top states competing for jobs and opportunities, and these budget amendments build on our success by additional tax relief, while continuing to invest in economic development, expanding educational opportunities for Virginia students, supporting law enforcement, bolstering behavioral health, and unleashing growth and opportunity.”

A key overview of the governor’s “Keep Virginia Winning” budget amendments can be found here.

Video of the governor’s remarks to the Joint Money Committee are available here.

The governor’s full remarks on his “Keep Virginia Winning” budget is available here.

The governor’s amendments to the 2024-2026 biennial budget bill are available here.