Youngkin Announces Nine New Designated Virginia Main Street Communities

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced nine new organizations for the Advancing Virginia Main Street Designation. The newly designated communities will receive intensive services to help strengthen their downtowns, including market analysis, marketplace development, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects. “The Virginia Main Street program has been instrumental in nurturing small businesses, growing local economies, and preserving historic downtowns for nearly 40 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I applaud these newly designated Virginia Main Street communities for their commitment to revitalization, and I look forward to your community’s continued success.” Since 1985, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street program. Virginia uses the National Main Street Center’s® comprehensive, incremental Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization, which is built around a community’s unique heritage, culture, and historic building attributes. “Downtowns are the heart and soul of many communities across the Commonwealth, and these newly designated communities are no exception,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Virginia Main Street program offers crucial investments to support their economic development while preserving the unique cultures and histories that make Virginia’s downtown areas such tourism destinations. Main Street investments are a key driver to making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.” “The Main Street Approach® is a time-tested, flexible framework to foster community-driven, comprehensive community revitalization,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Bryan Horn. “We are extremely proud of our Virginia Main Street communities and are excited to be continuing a strong tradition of supporting local economies across the Commonwealth.” Since 1985, Virginia Main Street communities have generated more than $2.6 billion in public and private investment. New businesses locating, expanding, or relocating to Virginia Main Street communities have created more than 27,000 jobs. For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.