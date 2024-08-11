Youngkin statement on deputy’s death

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued this statement following the line of duty death of Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy and Deputy Michael Fedorchuk who was also struck by gunfire: “We ask for everyone to lift-up in prayer and support the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Hunter Reedy, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. It’s a stark reminder that our law enforcement heroes risk their lives every day and his bravery and commitment to protecting and serving the Smyth County community will never be forgotten. Suzanne and I are so grateful for the support being poured out for Deputy Reedy’s family. We continue to pray for the swift and full recovery of Deputy Fedorchuk, who was also struck by gunfire in the same incident. During this difficult time, we stand united in support of our entire law enforcement community and their families.” The Governor will order the flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Deputy Hunter Reedy’s memorial for the Commonwealth to honor his service and sacrifice.