Youngkin: Virginia’s Emergency Declaration Approved to Aid Recovery Efforts

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Youngkin announced today that the Commonwealth’s request for a federal emergency declaration for Public Assistance, Emergency Protective Measures and Direct Federal Assistance is approved, supporting the counties of Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe and the City of Galax.

The Commonwealth will continue to work with our federal partners to pursue all avenues for assistance programs.

Additionally, the Governor and First Lady visited Independence, Fries, Pembroke, Narrows and Bisset Park, VA today to thank first responders and reinforce the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to support these affected communities in their recovery efforts. During his visit, he was joined by: Congressman Morgan Griffith, Virginia Delegate Jed Arnold, Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth, and Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard.

“Hurricane Helene’s impacts were felt across Southwest Virginia and the impacts are heart wrenching. Immediately, we went to work to request additional federal assistance on top of the state and local assistance that we are already providing. Thank you to President Biden, Senator Warner, Senator Kaine and Congressman Griffith for their support and continued coordination to provide assistance to Virginians in need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, I visited some of the impacted counties to reiterate that we are praying for all affected Virginians and we’re working to restore power, communications, water, and cell phone coverage immediately. State and local officials are coordinating to ensure that key essentials such as water and food are available to those that need it. As we begin the recovery process, Virginians in need can go to VAemergency.gov or dial 211 for help. At the state and local level, we will remain continually engaged to ensure Virginians get the support and help that they need in the aftermath of this powerful storm. I am proud of Virginia first responders for their assistance, the grit and resilience of Virginians and together, we will get through this.”

RESOURCES FOR VIRGINIANS

For tips on recovering from a disaster, please visit: www.ready.gov/recovering-disaster.

Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at: www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.

For roadways, the public should report any concerns such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For those who need help with cleanup/debris management you can contact the cleanup hotline for Hurricane Helene at 1-844-965-1386.

Contact your local emergency management office for details on local sheltering operations and supply needs at: https://lemd.vdem.virginia.gov/Public/.

A State of Emergency was declared by Governor Youngkin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The VEST transitioned to Red: Full Activation Friday, September 27 at 7:00 am, and Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) have activated for 24-hour shifts.

SUMMARY OF ALL EMERGENCY ACTIONS TAKEN

The governor has submitted a Direct Federal Assistance request to FEMA on September 28, 2024.

Over 70 rescues were made in the state.

An Energy Restoration Task Force is standing up today to address the power outages across the state.

A Feeding Task Force spearheaded by DSS is standing up to address feeding those displaced in SW VA.

VDEM has deployed our communications cache assets to support internet and cellular coverage in impacted areas.

A team from the National Weather Service is heading out to survey a few locations with possible tornado damage – results to come later today.

Debris clearance continues with teams from a number of agencies.

Commonwealth of Virginia Incident Management Team (COVIMT) has deployed a team of 12 to assist Grayson County.

Meals and water were sent to support SW VA, with another round deploying today.

EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) Assistance to Tennessee hospital rescue mission yesterday; standing by to assist any additional requests today.

As a result of the storm, there are a number of roads closed due to flooding and downed trees. Crews are responding for cleanup and reopening. Visit 511 for the latest on road closures.

VDOT’s Traffic Operations Center (TOC) and Safety Service Patrol (SSP) are fully staffed.

Ongoing power and communication issues may affect some signs and message boards.

Traffic signal crews are working to address downed or inoperable signals.

VDOT crews cannot conduct work on downed trees that are entangled in power lines until the local power company has ensured the power line is not energized. Drivers should report trees entangled in power lines to their local power company.

For situational awareness, VDOT remains in close contact with local government partners, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate response efforts if necessary.

Virginia State Police have had all available troopers and supervisors working as the storm as it makes its way across the Commonwealth.

Virginia State Police pre-positioned swift water rescue teams, drones, and aviation resources to those areas most likely impacted by the storm.

Virginia State Police Aviation Assets from Abingdon have assisted in the evacuation of 58 staff and patients from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn.

Unicoi is run by Ballad Health, who also provides the medical crew for VSP’s Med-flight 2.

As of 3:35 p.m. on Friday, 23 people had been rescued.

As of 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon, Va., along with assets from Ballad Health and the Tennessee National Guard, have completed the rescue of approximately 54 people from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn. The hospital is surrounded by flood waters brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Two Virginia State Police helicopters rescued approximately 40-45 of those stranded on the roof.

VSP is currently providing troopers to prevent looting and add additional law enforcement support in the Town of Damascus.

As of Saturday, VSP Swift Water Rescue Teams had rescued 16 people, 2 dogs and 7 cats. They continue to support the overall statewide search and rescue efforts.

The Virginia National Guard staged approximately 20 Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high mobility transportation Sept. 26, 2024, in the Abingdon area in order to support the response to potential impacts of Hurricane Helene. The personnel are trained and ready to conduct movement, debris reduction and supply transport missions.

On Friday, Soldiers with chain saws deployed to three different locations in the region for debris reduction operations and also assisted VSP with a high-water evacuation of a family from their home.

On Saturday, Soldiers continued with debris reduction operations and also assisted first responders with evacuation of citizens near Damascus.

On Sunday, Soldiers with chain saws remain available to conduct debris reduction operations.

The VNG staged two Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities in the Roanoke area as well as a third helicopter capable of conduct transport and aerial damage assessment.

On Friday, aviation crews rescued a total of four people stranded in the personal vehicles and also rescued one other.

Dept of Forestry has eleven chainsaw crews working local and state requests in the counties of Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Grayson, Roanoke, Scott, and Tazewell. Re-deployment of at least four of the crews into new areas of need is expected later this morning.

DOF has nine chainsaw crews working local and state requests in the counties of Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Scott, Washington, and Tazewell.

DOF chainsaw crews have opened 817 miles of roadways in the last two days.

DOF crews have re-established the access into 16 of 24 Commonwealth STARS radio repeater sites. STARS radio communications are the only choice for communications in several of the current response counties. The targeted repeater sites need access restored for refueling of the back-up power supplies.