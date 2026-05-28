2026 Spring Turkey harvest

RICHMOND, VA – The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced a harvest of 24,105 turkeys during the 2026 spring turkey season. The harvest represented an increase of approximately 17% from the previous spring. Ryan Brown, DWR Executive Director, stated “Hunters enjoyed another very productive year in the spring turkey woods, taking advantage of the favorable weather conditions, especially during weekends throughout the season.” The increased harvest was likely a result of ideal hunting conditions, with few days of rainy or cold weather. Clear weather keeps turkeys active and keeps hunters in the field longer. Much of the increase in harvest this season took place on opening weekend, when 25% of the overall harvest occurred. As in previous years, more birds were harvested east of the Blue Ridge (68%) than west of the Blue Ridge (32%). Adult gobblers (as defined in harvest records as those with a beard at least 7” in length) made up 90% of the total harvest, while juvenile gobblers, known as “jakes” (beard less than 7” in length), accounted for 9% of the harvest. There were 70 bearded hens (0.3% of total harvest) taken during the season. Turkey harvests occurred overwhelmingly in the morning (94%) versus the afternoon (6%). The majority of the spring turkey harvest took place on private lands (92%). Public land hunters (both federal and state) accounted for 8% of the total spring harvest, very similar to last season. National Forest lands accounted for the majority of public land harvests and approximately 5% of the total harvest, representing a 47% increase on National Forest lands. While the harvest across the Commonwealth continues to be very robust, there are areas of the state where turkey population metrics are falling below the objectives set in DWR’s Wild Turkey Management Plan. Habitat improvements that enhance brood and nesting success will be the key to sustaining robust turkey populations. Additional information about the turkey harvest and turkey management in Virginia, can be found at: https://dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/turkey.