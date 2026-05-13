ACC Announces 2026 Football Game Times and TV Networks for Select Marquee Matchups as Season Opens on Global Stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference will open the 2026 football season in the national and international spotlight, as game times and television network designations for seven marquee games across Week 0 and Week 1, along with a Black Friday showdown in Week 13, were announced Tuesday to support the ESPN and Disney Ad Sales Upfront presentation.

“We are looking forward to ACC Football once again taking center stage as the season opens. From unique international experiences to five consecutive days of ACC Football over Labor Day weekend, it will be another captivating start, featuring premier matchups that showcase the depth and quality of our programs,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. ‘We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Disney and ESPN, which ensures broad distribution of all games to our alumni and fans.”

The ACC will open the 2026 football season on a global stage, with five teams participating in Week 0 action, including two international contests across Europe and South America.

North Carolina will face TCU in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, August 29, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The matchup, scheduled for noon ET on ESPN, will mark the Tar Heels’ first international appearance.

Later that day, NC State and Virginia will meet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the College Football Brasil, the first college football game played in South America. The conference matchup at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

The ACC will again be prominently featured over Labor Day weekend, with 14 teams competing in 12 games across five days during Week 1. The slate includes two conference matchups, as Miami travels to Stanford on Friday, September 4 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), and SMU visits Florida State on Monday, September 7 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The ACC also leads all conferences in Power Four non-conference games in Week 1 matchups, with five such games. Three contests that highlight that slate include: Georgia Tech will host Colorado on Thursday, September 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), while Clemson will play at LSU on Saturday, September 5 (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Louisville will face Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, September 6 (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

The additional Power Four non-conference matchups in Week 1 include UCLA at California and Boston College at Cincinnati on Saturday, September 5. Those game times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the Week 0 and Week 1 games that were announced, the Sunshine Showdown between Florida State and Florida scheduled for Black Friday, November 27, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 2026 season will conclude with the ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 5, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.

Fans may sign up for the ACC Football Championship Game mailing list to receive information on ticket offers, on-sale dates and pricing. Click here for more information.

Game times and television network designations for the ACC’s seven premier matchups announced as part of ESPN and Disney Ad Sales’ Upfront presentation are listed below.

Saturday, August 29

North Carolina vs. TCU (Dublin, Ireland) – noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs. Virginia (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, September 3

Colorado at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, September 4

Miami at Stanford – 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 5

Clemson at LSU – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday, September 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville, Tennessee) – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Monday, September 7

SMU at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, November 27

Florida at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

2026 ACC Football Championship Game

The 2026 ACC Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 5, at noon ET on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the ACC Football mailing list to be among the first to receive information on ticket offers, on-sale dates and pricing. Click here for more information.

Toughest Non-Conference Schedule Once Again in 2026

The ACC will again feature the nation’s most challenging non-conference schedule.

ACC teams are scheduled to play 25 non-conference games against Power Four opponents and Notre Dame — the most of any conference.

Includes nine games vs. the SEC, five vs. the Big Ten, five vs. the Big 12 and six vs. Notre Dame.

The slate includes:

12 games against teams ranked in the final 2025 College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25.

27 games against 2025 bowl-eligible opponents.

ACC programs will also play 12 non-conference games against teams ranked in ESPN’s 2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25.

ACC Again Owns Labor Day Weekend

The ACC will again command the national spotlight over Labor Day weekend.

14 teams will compete in 12 games across five days (Thursday, September 3 – Monday, September 7).

The slate includes:

Two ACC conference matchups

Six non-conference games vs. Power Four opponents

A nationally featured Monday night showcase

SMU at Florida State will headline Labor Day Monday in Tallahassee.

Marks the ACC’s 17th consecutive year playing on Labor Day (excluding 2020) and 20th overall since 2005.

The ACC leads all conferences in Week 1 Power Four non-conference games (six total), including:

Colorado at Georgia Tech

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville)

Clemson at LSU

Boston College at Cincinnati

UCLA at California

ACC Football Fridays