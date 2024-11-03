ACC men’s basketball begins Monday

the ACC.com

The 72nd season of ACC Men’s Basketball starts Monday, November 4, with 15 teams taking the court. Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Virginia open their seasons Wednesday.

• Newcomers Cal, SMU and Stanford begin their inaugural ACC seasons on Monday as the ACC expands to 18 teams. The Cardinal play the first game of any ACC team this season at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT versus Denver.

• Duke (No. 7 AP/5 USA Today) and North Carolina (No. 9 AP/10 USA Today) are ranked in the preseason national polls. Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest are receiving votes in one or both polls.

• Following a vote of the league’s media, Duke was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 ACC Championship. The Blue Devils were followed in the poll by UNC, Wake Forest, Clemson and Virginia.

• Three members of the 2024 All-ACC Team are back for the 2024-25 season: UNC’s RJ Davis and Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis (first team) and Notre Dame’s Markus Burton (third team). Three honorable mention honorees return: Jamir Watkins (FSU), Ian Schieffelin (Clemson) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (NC State).

• The ACC returns four of its 2024 season award winners: Davis (Player of Year), Burton (Rookie of Year), Schieffelin (Most Improved) and Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett (Sixth Man of Year).

• Davis is the first ACC Player of the Year to return since 2009, when 2008 ACC Player of the Year Tyler Hansbrough came back for his fourth and final season.

• Davis was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Cooper Flagg was tabbed Preseason Rookie of the Year.

• Davis was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-ACC First Team and was joined by Flagg, Sallis, Burton and Miami’s Nijel Pack.

• Davis and Flagg also were named Preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press.

• The conference welcomes seven of the nation’s top 26 recruiting classes in 2024, per 247Sports: No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 UNC, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 21 FSU, No. 25 Clemson and No. 26 Notre Dame.

• The ACC boasts seven of the top 15 freshmen in the country, per 247Sports: No. 1 Cooper Flagg, Duke; No. 6 Khaman Maluach, Duke; No. 7 Jalil Bethea, Miami; No. 8 Ian Jackson, UNC; No. 11 Drake Powell, UNC; No. 13 Donnie Freeman, Syracuse; and No. 14 Isaiah Evans, Duke.

• Four ACC head coaches are in their first seasons at the helm of their programs: Pat Kelsey (Louisville), Andy Enfield (SMU), Kyle Smith (Stanford) and Ron Sanchez (Virginia – interim).

• Miami’s Jim Larrañaga (sixth, 740), Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (13th, 621), Clemson’s Brad Brownell (34th, 432) and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young (41st, 391) rank among the active national leaders in wins as a head coach.

• For the sixth straight season, the ACC will play a 20-game conference schedule. League play begins on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Upcoming Schedule

Monday, November 4

Denver at Stanford | ACCNX | 4 PM

Maine at No. 7/5 Duke | ACCN | 7 PM

Charleston Southern at Clemson | ACCNX | 7 PM

Northern Kentucky at Florida State | ACCNX | 7 PM

Morehead State at Louisville | ACCNX | 7 PM

Fairleigh Dickinson at Miami | ACCNX | 7 PM

USC Upstate at NC State | ACCNX | 7 PM

Radford at Pitt | ACCNX | 7 PM

Le Moyne at Syracuse | ACCNX | 7 PM

The Citadel at Boston College | ACCNX | 8 PM

Delaware State at Virginia Tech | ACCNX | 8 PM

Coppin State at Wake Forest | ACCNX | 8 PM

Tarleton State at SMU | ACCNX | 8:30 PM

Elon at No. 9/10 North Carolina | ACCN | 9 PM

CSU Bakersfield at California | ACCNX | 11:30 PM

Wednesday, November 6

Campbell at Virginia | ACCNX | 7 PM

West Georgia at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 7:30 PM

Stonehill at Notre Dame | ACCNX | 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 7

NC A&T at Wake Forest | ACCNX | 7 PM

Florida A&M at SMU | ACCNX | 8 PM

Cal Poly at California | ACCNX | 10 PM

Friday, November 8

Cal State Fullerton at Stanford | ACCNX | 4 PM

Army at No. 7/5 Duke | ACCN | 6 PM

VCU vs Boston College | CBSSN | 6 PM

Veterans Classic, Annapolis, Md.

No. 9/10 North Carolina at No. 1/1 Kansas | ESPN2 | 7 PM

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Clemson | ACCNX | 7 PM

Presbyterian at NC State | ACCNX | 7 PM

Murray State at Pitt | ACCNX | 7 PM

USC Upstate at Virginia Tech | ACCNX | 7 PM

Saturday, November 9

No. 12/12 Tennessee at Louisville | ACCN | Noon

Rice vs Florida State | ESPN+ | 7 PM

The Battleground 2K24, Houston, Texas

Sunday, November 10

Michigan vs Wake Forest | ESPN2 | 1 PM

Deacon-Wolverine Challenge, Greensboro, N.C.

North Florida at Georgia Tech | ACCNX | 1 PM

Binghamton at Miami | ACCNX | 2 PM

All times Eastern; Rankings: AP/USA Today Coaches