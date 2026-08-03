Acrobatic Jet Featured at New River Valley Airport Event

Dublin — To celebrate America 250, The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will feature an L-39 acrobatic jet at the Warbirds and Wheels event August 15 and 16 at the New River Valley Airport, Dublin, VA. “This is not just a regular car show and airplanes event,” said Aaron Brummitt, airport manager. “We have something for everyone from the car enthusiasts to the spectators who want to see a lot of static aircraft to those who want to see and hear an acrobatic jet scream overhead. Plus we have a live band, food trucks, and airplane rides,” he said.

The two-day event is at the New River Valley Airport, 5391 C V Jackson Rd, Dublin, VA 24084, only 6 miles from I-81, Saturday and Sunday August 15 and 16 from 10am until 4pm. Parking and admission is free.

The L-39 Albatros is a high-performance jet trainer designed and produced by Aero Vodochody in the Czech Republic. In addition to performing basic and advanced pilot training, it has also flown combat missions in a light-attack role. In 1968 it became the first trainer aircraft in the world to be equipped with a turbofan powerplant. The L-39 will perform high-speed flybys at the event on Saturday at 10:30am and 1pm, and on Sunday at 12pm and on departure. The L-39 is being flown by the Warrior Flight Team.

Saturday only from 10am to 2pm the event will host a Cruise In of vintage and antique cars with live music provided by the Reflections band. Three food trucks will be on the aircraft ramp. Both days the public will find the Capital Wing PX and B-26 turret as well as numerous general aviation aircraft on static display on the aircraft ramp. The Capital Wing will fly in two of its warbirds for display, a Beechcraft T-34, and a rare Japanese Fuji LM-1.

Airplane rides will be available in two distinctly different aircraft. The Capital Wing will provide rides in its Stinson OY-1 warbird which flew off the escort carrier White Plains and flew combat observation missions at the Battle of Saipan in June 1944. Riders will sit in the exact same seat as Marine observers during combat. The other ride airplane is a 1968 Piper Cherokee 180 providing one or two passengers with a scenic flight around the New River Valley area. Rides may be purchased in advance at the Capital Wing website CapitalWingCAF.org and any flights not sold in advance will be available for sale at the airport during the event.

“For many people, flying in a warbird like the combat flown Stinson OY-1 is a true bucket-list item, a rare chance to step into the past and experience living history ,” said Pete Ballard, an event organizer for the Capital Wing. “These aren’t museum pieces sitting behind ropes — they’re living pieces of our nation’s heritage. We’re excited to bring that experience to the New River Valley community and give people a chance to connect with the past in a way they’ll never forget,” he said. All aircraft scheduled for this event will appear subject to aircraft availability, weather, maintenance, and pilot availability.