April 17, 1939

October 9, 2024

Addie Elizabeth Roseberry Hubble, 85, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston Barclay and Ada Bond Roseberry; and her son, Edward Goforth.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Bailey Hubble; son, Kelly Goforth; daughters and son-in-law, Christi Alls, Robin Feaganes (Jim), and Bethe Goforth; daughter-in-law, Beth Kirby Goforth; grandchildren, Jed Goforth, Jake Goforth, Lydia Goforth, Kevin Feaganes (Makayla), Ashley Viray (Angelo), Hayden Alls, and Evan Alls (Matt); great-grandchildren, Graham, Andre, Luka, and Alivia; sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Blair (Jim), and Erma Young; brother and sister-in-law, Sam Roseberry (Jane); beloved pet, Maggie; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jan Angle officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of South Roanoke Nursing & Rehab.

