Agnes Louise Hall Martin, age 82 of Dublin, Virginia passed away Friday, September 13, 2024 at home with her family by her side. Born May 11, 1942 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Chaffin & Nancy Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband Daniel E. Martin, brothers and sister, Hazel Delp, Gene Hall, Clarence Spencer, Mary Ruth Spencer and Buford Spencer.

Agnes was one of the most caring, loving and understanding people that anyone has ever met. She was the epitome of a virtuous woman, depicted in Proverbs 31. She was wise, generous, compassionate, hardworking, faithful and above all she embodied that great virtue – LOVE!

Everyone that knew her knew that she loved the Lord fiercely. She loved her family and friends, and she loved to witness the Lord. She touched the lives of everyone she ever met and all that met her fell in love with her immediately.

Agnes loved her church family and loved to sing, having her own radio program for 13 years on WBLB. She would go every week to nursing homes, hospitals and anywhere else the Lord would lead her. She was one of the most wonderful people you could ever meet and

would help anyone, whether she knew them or not.

She was such a beam of light and joy in this world and if you ever met her then we are sure that she touched your life in a special way. She was the best friend to so many and second mom to many more. She was such a gentle and loving person; she will be deeply missed.

WE LOVE YOU MOM!

Agnes is survived by her

Daughter – Melinda Gayle Novotny

Son – Daniel E. Martin, Jr.

Grandchildren – Robert Alan Novotny, Joshua Shane Novotny and Alexis Jean Martin

Great Grandchild – Aiden Alaze Novotny

Niece – Rosie Marie Wright

A special thanks to her special friend, Sue Hilton, for all her help and loving care!

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

