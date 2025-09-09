Alex Cecil Kennedy, age 92 of Draper, passed away Friday, September 5, 2025 at his home. Born March 9, 1933 in Paynesville, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Sam Kennedy & Nana Lula Rowe Kennedy Corvin. He was also preceded in death by his wife Velma Ruth Viars Kennedy; stepfather George Ribble Corvin; brothers John and Lonnie Kennedy and sister Irene Kennedy Vanover.

Cecil is survived by his

Children – Tim (Kellie) Kennedy – Pulaski, Michelle (Ben) Armbrister – Draper

Grandchildren – Angel & Terry Buckner, Taylor & John Maynard, Sally Armbrister, Mary Armbrister

Great Grandchildren – Shianne Buckner, Seth Buckner, Johnny and Wyatt Maynard

Sisters – Ocie Ellen Kennedy Lester – Paynesville, WV, Agnes Bernice Kennedy-Reed – Sevierville, TN, Virgie Marie Kennedy Mullins – Paynesville, WV, Dora Faye (Harold) Kennedy-Goins – Thorpe, WV

Brothers – James Estil (Gladys) Kennedy – Wytheville, Allen David (Becky) Kennedy – Bassett, VA, Charles Edgar Kennedy – Rock Ridge, WV

Many nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held 7:00 PM – Friday, September 12, 2025 at the Memorial Christian Church (Draper) with Rev. Herman Sarver and Rev. Randall Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at the church.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.