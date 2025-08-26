Angela Dawn Reed, 53 passed away peacefully in her home on August 23,2025. Angela is survived by her Husband Chris Reed, father-in-law Pappy Reed, mother and father-in-law Treva (Mike) Bowman. “Same as” mother and father-in-law Martha and Kenneth Conner. Children Danielle (Kevin) Simmerman. Austin (Bryttany) Quesenberry. Stepchildren. Hannah (Albert) Walters, Jeanette Reed. Her 4-legged babies Sadie, Willie and Susie. Grandchildren, Ava and Isabella.

Brother George (Erica) Taylor and “same as” sister-in-law Dana Conner. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles and a niece and nephew.

She was proceeded in death by Her mother, father and stepdad Danny Taylor and Bonnie booth and Steve booth. Her daughter Taylor Quesenberry. Her “same as” Husband Greg mabush.

She dedicated 26 years of her life as an LPN, offering comfort, care and healing to countless patients and their families. Her colleagues remember her for her selfless heart, Deep empathy and gentle spirit.

Angela’s life is a testament to strength, devotion and kindness. Her legacy will live on in every life she touched and she will be missed more than words can express.

A celebration to honor her life will be held 3:00 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the New hope church in Pulaski, VA with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to city of hope cancer treatment. https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/campaign/637105/donate?c_src=GD250I050gA&c_src2=ppc_google_evergreen-sem_gen_none&utm_medium=ppc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=evergreen-sem&utm_content=gen-none&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21229377084&gbraid=0AAAAA9kYmwQMzs7XyQUEq0XgpKUNi_6bc&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlof3_sKmjwMVY1xHAR0R7QEgEAAYASACEgIGgPD_BwE

