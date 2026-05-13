June 23, 1959

May 11, 2026

Angela Renee Atkins, 66, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026. She retired from Volvo with over 30 years of service. Angela was preceded in death by her father, James Robert Atkins, Jr.; brother, Robert Atkins, III; her sisters, Diane Rowland and Jeanie Atkins; her fiancé, Joseph Rigney; uncles, Ronnie and David Grantham; and her aunt, Jerline Lyons.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra King (Travis) and Michelle Clark; grandchildren, Shaun King (Samantha), Wesley King, Bethenny King, Shelby Richardson (Gavin), and Sara Clark; great-grandchildren, Ariadne Richardson and one on the way; mother, Violet Grantham Atkins; brother and sister-in-law, Larry Atkins (Debbie); sister, Sharon Atkins; aunts, Glenda Gosnell (Howard) and Betty Ann Gregory (Edward); and numerous other family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.

The Atkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.