Apco to conduct hydroelectric test Thursday at Claytor Dam

ROANOKE, Va., July 29, 2026—Appalachian Power Company (APCo) will conduct a required test of its generating units at the Claytor Hydroelectric Project in southwest Virginia on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The test will temporarily increase downstream flows on the New River, with impacts varying by distance from the dam. Areas closest to the dam, including Radford, can expect river levels to rise by approximately 2.5 feet Thursday afternoon. Flows are expected to peak during the afternoon before decreasing throughout the evening.

Recreational and commercial users of the river and shoreline areas should be aware of temporarily higher water levels and faster-moving water. People fishing, boating, swimming or otherwise recreating on the New River should use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing river conditions.

Weather or other operational circumstances could affect the timing.

The twice-yearly testing is required by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in the mid-Atlantic region.

This capacity test applies only to the Claytor Hydroelectric Project. At this time, no capacity test has been determined for the Smith Mountain Project.