Arnold Jackson Anderson, 91, of Pulaski passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski. Arnold was born on June 11, 1933, to Harry and Lucy Anderson who preceded him in death as well as his mother Virgie Jean Anderson and three brothers.

Arnold will join his wife, Thelma Jean Anderson in heaven also.

Surviving Mr. Anderson is his daughter Debbie Sue Mabry (Dean), Granddaughter, Tangi Rupe (Chris) and great grandsons, Travis, and Nathan Hall.

Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Alene A. Gray, Melissa Corvin, Joanne Chappel. Sister in laws, Mary Anderson, and Janice Anderson.

Arnold is also survived by nephews and nieces as well as other extended family members and her family at the Thornspring United Methodist Church. He is also preceded in death by his best friend (fur baby), Lady.

Funeral Services will be on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue I Pulaski. Services will begin at three o’clock in the afternoon with the family greeting friends an hour prior to service. Funeral Services will be officiated by Teresa Tolbert, Pastor at Thornspring United Methodist Church.

Committal with Military Honors will follow at the Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery.

