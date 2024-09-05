HIGH POINT – Barclay “Barkey” Allison Cox, 80, died Sunday, September 1, 2024, at High Point Medical Center.

She was born July 2, 1944, in Wilson, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late John Craig Allison and Rose Pettus Kimball Allison and grew up in Wytheville, Virginia. She attended George Wythe High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year and later attended Roanoke Business College. Barkey retired from Dixon Hughes Goodman LPP in High Point where she worked as receptionist and administrative assistant for twenty-one years. She made every person feel welcome and was loved by everyone who came into the office and by her co-workers as well. She enjoyed the company of others, sitting around visiting with friends and family, and had a tremendous gift of making everyone feel loved. Barkey had an uncanny ability to always put a smile on people’s faces. She loved to dance and spent her younger days on a bowling league.

In addition to her parents, Barkey was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-two years, James “Jim” Franklin Cox; brother, John Craig Allison, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sue Allison.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Emily Cox Deal and husband, Brian, of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Kimball “Kim” Cox Anderson and husband, Tom, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; four loving grandchildren, Ginny Deal Hardy and husband, Evan, of Ball Ground, Georgia, Robert Deal of Watkinsville, Georgia, Nicole Anderson and Mitchell Anderson both of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and her loving nephew, John Craig “Jay” Allison IV and wife, Tina, of Wytheville, Virginia.

The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2024, at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Virginia (301 Jefferson Avenue North). A memorial service celebrating Barkey’s life will follow at 12:00 PM at the church with Rev. Dr. Josh Kilbourne officiating.

There will be a Celebration of Life Reception at 2:00 PM Saturday following the service at The Draper Mercantile (3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 Jefferson Avenue N, Pulaski, VA 24301; or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

