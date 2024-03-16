Benny (Ben) Carl Mullens Jr., age 47, of Christiansburg passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Carilion NRV Medical Center. Ben was born on September 7, 1976. He was previously employed by the Town of Pulaski and Eden’s Distributing. Ben always found peace and refuge in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and always making his loved ones happy.

Ben is survived by his Fiancé, Cortney Adkins, her sons Caden & Braxton, and grandson Lachlan, with whom he had a very special bond. He is also survived by parents, Benny and Sandra Mullens, sister and brother-in-law Theresa and Joe Hagy. A brother-in-law, Randy Quesenberry. Niece, Amelia Bainbridge & Nephew Shaun Hagy. Ben was preceded in death by a sister, Karen L. Quesenberry. Special thanks to Donna Epperly, Shenandoah Brown, Allen Gibson, the CCU Unit at CNRV Medical Center, and many friends.

Graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2024 at the Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00, Monday morning prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Benny Mullens Jr. please visit:

www.give.cure melanoma.org