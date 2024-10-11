Blue Ridge Parkway to Reopen

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the National Park Service will reopen the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday, October 11, 2024. This follows a previous announcement that the Blue Ridge Parkway would be closed indefinitely to clear debris caused by Hurricane Helene. Visitors are invited to come experience fall in Virginia.

“Virginia is excited to announce that the Blue Ridge Parkway, the nation’s most-visited park, is once again open for business. This is fantastic news for our communities, especially for the small businesses that rely on parkway travelers for their livelihoods. The prolonged closure due to Hurricane Helene has had a significant impact during fall foliage season, and this reopening will provide a much-needed boost to our local economy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, particularly the National Park Service, who have worked tirelessly during this challenging time to make this opening a reality. As we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, we look forward to once again welcoming visitors from all 50 states and around the world, and I encourage all visitors to support our local businesses that celebrate and highlight the beauty of Virginia’s Blue Ridge so we can help them rebuild and thrive once again.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway is open for business in Virginia. Visitors should take note of the following:

The Blue Ridge Parkway will open in phases according to the following schedule:

Milepost 1 to milepost 198 soft opening on Thursday, Oct. 10, formal reopening on Friday, Oct. 11.

Milepost 198 to milepost 217 at North Carolina state line to reopen the following week – exact date to be announced.

National Park Service campgrounds will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until October 14, at which time existing reservations will be honored.

Use Virginia 511 for road conditions throughout the state.

Visitors should be aware that trail assessments have not been completed in all areas and caution should be exercised when hiking.

Visitors may encounter reduced services due to staffing shortages, as many employees are assisting with operations in North Carolina, where the impacts of the storm were far more severe.

Blue Ridge Parkway areas previously closed for construction will remain closed.