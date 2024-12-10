Blue Ridge PBS announces 4th Annual Santa’s Winter Wonderland

ROANOKE – For the fourth consecutive year, children and adults will have a chance to enjoy a fantastic light display and see Santa and Mrs. Claus in a one-of-a-kind, drive- thru holiday experience.

This year’s FREE Santa’s Winter Wonderland is presented by EZ Mobility Solutions, First Citizens Bank, Pete’s RV Center, Leonard Buildings, Bass Transmissions and Automotive Repair, and Build Smart Institute.

This multi-day event will take place at Blue Ridge PBS from Thursday, December 12th through Monday, December 23rd. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights ONLY, visitors will be greeted by our very own pixie, Pippy Pinewood, and have the opportunity to see and hear from Santa and Mrs. Claus as they drive through Jingle Jangle Estates and the Candy Cane Forest. Even The Roanoke Grinch will make an appearance on Saturday, the 14th and Monday the 23rd. Soft Sensory nights on Thursday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 18th will feature gentle holiday music, our fantastic light displays, and Carl the Collector’s cabin. Carl the Collector is a new animated series from PBS Kids featuring Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon.

Once again, beloved PBS characters will be on hand including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Daniel Tiger, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and new character, Miss Elaina.

This is a free event for everyone to celebrate the holidays and is a gift from Blue Ridge PBS to Southwest Virginia residents. Blue Ridge PBS President and CEO, William Anderson says, “our annual Santa’s Winter Wonderland just keeps growing each and every year, and we are thrilled to introduce new PBS Kids characters in 2024.”

Visitors are invited to make donations at the end of their tour. Blue Ridge PBS is a non-profit organization and donations are encouraged.

Thursday through Sunday, December 12th – 23rd (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays) | 6 – 9PM Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Pippy appearances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

The Roanoke Grinch on Saturday the 14th and Monday the 23rd

Blue Ridge PBS – 1215 McNeil Dr. Roanoke, VA (Behind VA Western Community College)