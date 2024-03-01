Bonnie Gail Smith Henley, age 77 of Chilhowie, and formerly of Pulaski County passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, TN.

Born January 3, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late William Harrison Smith, Jr. & Hilda Maxine Southern Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Elga M. Henley, brother-in-law, Shelby Salmon

& nephew Kevin Salmon.

Bonnie is survived by

Sisters

Brenda & Tony Callahan – TN, Beatrice Salmon– Mooresville, NC.

Nieces & Nephews–

Wendy Gail & Chris Belcher, Robbie Callahan, Gregory & Meghan Salmon.

Great Nieces & Nephews

Chloe, Crew, & Isabella Salmon, Halee Semones, Andrew, Simon, Luke, Emma, Isaiah, Noah & Caelan Belcher.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Interment will follow at

the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends Monday one hour before service time at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.