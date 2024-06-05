Burnham Phillip (Phil) Jackson Jr.

Burnham Phillip Jackson Jr. (Phil), 73, of Pearisburg, VA, passed away Sunday May 19th, 2024 in Greensboro, NC surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 7th, 1951, the son of the late Mr. Burnham Jackson Sr. and Mrs. Isabelle Preston Jackson of Dublin, VA. He was the younger brother to sister Linda. Phil was born a curious, rambunctious nature loving child. He was a proud graduate of Hargrave Military Academy. While at Hargrave, he set a state record in pole vaulting. He enlisted into the United States Navy where he served on USS Thomas Edison and USS Andrew Jackson out of New London Connecticut as an underwater demolition team specialist. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the family business, Jackson and Preston International Harvester Dealership in Dublin, VA. Inspired by his family’s entrepreneurship, he became an independent truck driver specializing in hauling Class A explosives for government facilities across the country. In order to be home to spend more time with his family, he left the trucking industry to work at Harris Mechanical, where he started his safety management career.

Honesty, integrity, not wavering on what he believed was morally right, were convictions he lived by and passed down to his children. His passions included nature preservation (especially protecting the New River from contamination), farming, wildlife management, bee keeping, sharing his love of hunting, practical jokes, sci-fi movies, and telling a good story to anyone who would believe it or at least consider it possible. He carried his sense of humor to the end. Of all of his life’s interests and accomplishments, it was his family that meant the most to him. He was a proud husband of 40 years to his loving bride Diana Holbrook Jackson and a loving father to his three children Burnham Phillip Jackson III (Tara), Christopher Roy Jackson (Jaimie), and Jessica Leigh Butler (Brett). It was the youngest people who brought him the most joy, his 12 grandchildren. Just as sure as God makes little green apples, there will never be another like Phil Jackson. He will forever be loved. No matter where he lived, he always thought of the New River Valley as home.

For all of the hearts Phil has touched, please join us for his Celebration of Life on June 29th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at New Dublin Presbyterian Church with Pastor Adam C. Frye officiating Following the service the family asks that you join them in the fellowship hall for a meal and beverages. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Phil’s interests, The American Chestnut Foundation. A special thanks to Rob Akers at Triad Funeral Services in Greensboro North Carolina.