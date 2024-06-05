Burnham Phillip (Phil) Jackson Jr.
Burnham Phillip Jackson Jr. (Phil), 73, of Pearisburg, VA, passed away Sunday May 19th, 2024 in Greensboro, NC surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 7th, 1951, the son of the late Mr. Burnham Jackson Sr. and Mrs. Isabelle Preston Jackson of Dublin, VA. He was the younger brother to sister Linda. Phil was born a curious, rambunctious nature loving child. He was a proud graduate of Hargrave Military Academy. While at Hargrave, he set a state record in pole vaulting. He enlisted into the United States Navy where he served on USS Thomas Edison and USS Andrew Jackson out of New London Connecticut as an underwater demolition team specialist. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the family business, Jackson and Preston International Harvester Dealership in Dublin, VA. Inspired by his family’s entrepreneurship, he became an independent truck driver specializing in hauling Class A explosives for government facilities across the country. In order to be home to spend more time with his family, he left the trucking industry to work at Harris Mechanical, where he started his safety management career.
Of all of his life’s interests and accomplishments, it was his family that meant the most to him. He was a proud husband of 40 years to his loving bride Diana Holbrook Jackson and a loving father to his three children Burnham Phillip Jackson III (Tara), Christopher Roy Jackson (Jaimie), and Jessica Leigh Butler (Brett). It was the youngest people who brought him the most joy, his 12 grandchildren. Just as sure as God makes little green apples, there will never be another like Phil Jackson. He will forever be loved.