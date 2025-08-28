BYRON LYNN BROWN, Age 65 of Nashport, Ohio, recently residing in Dublin, VA passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Born February 19, 1960 in Charleston, WV, he was the beloved son of Huling Gilbert Brown and Betty Louise Haga Brown. Byron was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Driftmyer.

Byron was a humble, kind-hearted man with a quick wit and a God-given ability to make people laugh. Byron appreciated everyday life and was thankful for the blessings he had. A free spirit with a passion for adventure, Byron traveled across the United States – often on his Harley – a love he proudly shared with his son. He was a true fan of NASCAR, anything West Virginia and rooted for the Cleveland Browns, no matter the season. He enjoyed Bluegrass and Old time Rock music.

Family was everything to Byron. He loved his children fiercely and he adored his grandchildren and always had a big smile whenever he spoke of them. He also shared a special bond with his loyal dog, Poppy, who brought him love, joy, and companionship.

Byron shared a deep, lifelong bond with his siblings – one built on laughter, memories, and unconditional love. Whether near or far, they remained close throughout the years, always supporting one another through life’s ups and downs. Their connection was rooted not only in family but in friendship – a gift they all cherished.

Byron is survived by his:

CHILDREN: Byron Dean Gilbert Brown (Chelsea) Kayden, Ryley, Kenzie, Leah and Chase Miamisburg, OH

Stacie Brown and Son, Cooper (CJ) of South Charleston, OH

SIBLINGS: Connie (Joe) Paul – Pulaski, VA, Terry (Connie) Brown – Plain City, OH., Toni (Earl) Matlock, Nashport, OH

BROTHER IN LAW : Doug Driftmyer

He is lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews.

Byron’s legacy of love, laughter, music and adventure will live on in those who were lucky enough to know him. His warm smile, generous spirit and unwavering loyalty to his family will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Byron’s life will be held at a later date.

