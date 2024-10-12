Calfee Park to host benefit baseball event and donation drive Oct. 18

Pulaski, Va. – Calfee Park will play host to a special doubleheader between the Radford University Highlanders and the WVU Potomac State Catamounts on Friday, October 18th, with the first of two seven-inning tilts slated to begin at 5:00PM.

Calfee Park is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Virginia to make Hurricane Helene recovery efforts the focal point of Friday’s baseball games. Many communities throughout the New River Valley are still reeling in the aftermath of the destructive tropical system, including the Highlanders, who have been displaced after severe flooding devastated Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium on the campus of Radford University.

Acknowledging the need, Calfee Park and the United Way will solicit material and monetary donations throughout the event, with all donations benefitting those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Gates will open at 4:30PM, and donations will be collected at the main gate.

“We have been blessed with the ability to assist our baseball community during a very challenging time,” explains Calfee Park and Pulaski River Turtles general manager JW Martin. “We’re excited to be helping Coach Guerra and the Highlanders during their time of need by hosting this event, and we hope that baseball fans will help us use this event to impact our local communities in need through donations and fundraising.”

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00PM, with Game 2 anticipated to begin at approximately 7:30PM. Admission is free.

All attendees are encouraged to participate in the donation drive. Requested donation items include new personal hygiene items, household cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food items.

A QR code will be displayed in the ballpark Friday for attendees who prefer to make a monetary donation. To ensure your donation services local needs, the United Way encourages donors to type “New River Valley” in the “Additional Comments” section of the donation submission.

For more information on this event, visit pulaskiriverturtles.com.